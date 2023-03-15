My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Aaron Rodgers has declared his intention to play for the New York Jets in 2023, and while he confirmed that the long-suspected rumor was indeed true, he also shot down another rumor suggesting that he had a wishlist for the Jets in free agency that they would have to fulfill if they were to trade for him. Even though he shot it down, that doesn’t mean he’d be opposed to playing with the guys on that list.

Two of the names included were Rodgers’ former teammate on the Green Bay Packers in Allen Lazard, who has coincidentally been signed by the Jets already, and Odell Beckham Jr., who is one of the top free agent wide receivers available in free agency. Rodgers said he didn’t mandate the Jets to go and get these guys, but he did leave positive reviews about both of them when asked on The Pat McAfee Show.

Via Mike Garafolo:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Rodgers says he did not have a list of demands for players the Jets should sign. Says he was asked about some teammates and obviously endorsed them. ‘A lot of people can look at Allen Lazard and say he’s a really good player. … He’s a f—ing great dude.'”

“Also Rodgers: ‘Who wouldn’t want Odell on their team?'”

The notion that Rodgers created a wishlist for the Jets was always unlikely, but it seems like he wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Beckham join Lazard in New York. The Jets will surely be focused on hammering out a trade package with the Packers first, but it will be interesting to see whether or not they manage to sign Beckham in free agency this offseason after Rodgers’ praise of him here.