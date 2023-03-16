Aaron Rodgers doesn’t even play for the New York Jets (yet) but he’s already getting quite the tabloid treatment in the Big Apple. The morning after the future Hall of Famer said his intention was to play for the Jets in 2023, three New York newspapers had screaming headlines featuring Rodgers on Thursday.

The New York Post is the longstanding tabloid king in New York, known for eye-popping headlines including the infamous “Headless Man in Topless Bar” classic from the 1970’s. They put Rodgers on the front page Thursday, using a Top Gun theme.

Rodgers gets the front-page treatment today. pic.twitter.com/pPeSgSAvA0 — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 16, 2023

Rodgers owned the back page of Newsday. Its headline riffed off the Billy Joel song “New York State of Mind,” with a nod to “NYJ” instead of New York.

Newsday's Thursday Back Page Aaron Rodgers says he wants to be a Jet, claims Packers are holding up trade@APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/uiNOFsz5Br — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) March 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The least creative production from the three local tabloids was by The Daily News. Though it did have a full color photo on the back page, The Daily News stated simply “A Real Shot In The Arm.”

The New York tabloids are off and running… Welcome to New York, Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/Q1ej6S281k — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2023

Typically, the Jets grab headlines in New York for all the wrong reasons. They haven’t made the playoffs in 12 seasons, the longest drought in the NFL. Their only Super Bowl appearance was in 1969 when another No. 12, Joe Namath, led the Jets to a 16-7 upset win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

But if the Jets consummate a trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers, they can count on star treatment from the tabloids. Not only should they be a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but the mercurial Rodgers likely will provide much fodder for the local headline writers.

All it will take is another darkness retreat. Or a march to Super Bowl LVIII.