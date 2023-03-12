Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Aaron Rodgers’ days as the Green Bay Packers’ star is numbered. Every report over the last few days indicate that the former MVP is heading to the New York Jets via a trade. In fact, there are rumors that the framework of an Aaron Rodgers trade between Green Bay and New York is already done! However, those rumors were shot down by Tom Pelissero, who said that no such thing has happened yet.

“Despite a report to the contrary, the #Packers and #Jets have not agreed to the framework of an Aaron Rodgers trade, per sources. Both sides continue to await word from Rodgers on his plans. If he decides he wants to go to New York, then the teams will work to hammer out a deal.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Packers’ offseason plans hinge on whatever Aaron Rodgers decides to do. Despite all of the trade rumors surrounding him, the QB has not indicated yet that he’s returning for one more year. If Rodgers decides to retire, then Green Bay’s plans (as well as the Jets’) for the year will be thrown into disarray. Green Bay is looking to trade Rodgers in order to recoup some value for him.

If Rodgers does return for one more season, though, then the Packers are almost certainly trading the star quarterback. The statements from everyone in the organization imply that they’re ready to move on from the Rodgers era. There’s almost no scenario where A-Rod returns to Wisconsin. It’s either he’s playing for the Jets, or he’s staying at home and hanging up his cleats.