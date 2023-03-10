Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The world is on watch to see if the Green Bay Packers will finally move on from longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and on Friday, we might have heard the surest indication things will change for the Packers.

According to Dave Schroeder of WBAY in Green Bay (via Twitter), team president Mark Murphy was asked if he could see any scenario where Aaron Rodgers would be the starter come Week 1 of next season, and his answer was, well, you can be the judge.

Q: Is there a scenario where Aaron is still the starting QB of the Packers next season?

MURPHY: Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player.”

It would be logical to think upon hearing this, Murphy doesn’t sound like a president who would be pleased with Rodgers returning. Of course, NFL Twitter was quick to interpret these words, and based off of these responses, it’s close to being the time for Jordan Love to take over the reins.

When it comes to the Rodgers soap opera, there are many who are tired of the episodes. It’s one thing if he’s going out there and performing well, and the two regular season MVPs in 2020 and 2021 speak for themselves. It’s another thing when the Packers gave him a gargantuan contract afterwards, only to see him not perform well, leading to Green Bay miss the playoffs.

The latter looks like the breaking point, and if Murphy’s comments is any indication, it looks to be Jordan Love time come next season.