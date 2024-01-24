Joe Barry is OUT as Packers DC.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has officially been fired by head coach Matt LaFleur in a move that fans have been clamoring for over the past two seasons.

“A change in Green Bay: Joe Barry will not return as the #Packers’ defensive coordinator, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

A change in Green Bay: Joe Barry will not return as the #Packers’ defensive coordinator, per sources. pic.twitter.com/XDPyrUC0wC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2024

Joe Barry served as Packers defensive coordinator from 2021-23 before Matt LaFleur fired him. Prior to that, he held the same position with the Washington Commanders (2015-16) and Detroit Lions (2007-08).

Barry came up through the ranks under Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden and even served under Jay Gruden in Washington. The defensive coach missed LaFleur in Washington but the two crossed paths with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, LaFleur hired Barry to replace Packers DC Mike Pettine in 2021.

Under Barry, the Packers D has been average at best. The unit ranked 13th, 17th, and 10th in points allowed and ninth, 17th, and 17th in yards allowed with Varry calling the shots. While these numbers aren't horrible, they look worse when you consider that the Packers defense started the season with at least seven first-round picks in the starting lineup.

Plus, in games like the Packers Week 2 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and the Week 15 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans could point directly at Barry's defense as the reasons the team lost those games.

Now, Matt LaFleur has to find a replacement who can get more out of all that first-round talent on the Packers defense. Luckily, with Jordan Love in place at quarterback and a solid playoff performance this season, the Green Bay coach shouldn't find it hard to drum up interest in this appealing DC job.