There’s definitely a ton of excitement surrounding the Green Bay Packers as they usher into the post-Aaron Rodgers era with Jordan Love leading the way. However, while it’s natural for fans to be hyped up about what’s to come, the team is reportedly tempering expectations on their young QB.

Make no mistake, the Packers have all the confidence in the world that Love is the guy that will lead them back to glory. Head coach Matt LaFleur said as much recently when he talked about the 24-year-old’s mojo, noting that “he’s matured in every facet of life.”

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action he did last year and just the ability to step in there and the moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. And that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him,” LaFleur said of Love.

Nonetheless, despite their belief in their QB, the Packers understand that succeeding in the NFL doesn’t happen overnight. Jordan Love will be playing as a full-time starter for the first time in his pro career, and naturally, there will be hurdles along the way. Green Bay knows that very well, so they are preaching “patience” on him.

“He’s not gonna be able to step out on the field and immediately light this up. It’s going to take some time,” Dianna Russini said on ESPN’s NFL Live.

It certainly makes sense why the Packers are trying to play down the expectations on Love. There is already a ton of pressure on him as he tries to fill in the shoes of Aaron Rodgers, so they don’t want to put any unnecessary pressure on him.

Plenty of eyes will be on Love when the 2023 season officially rolls on. Hopefully, though, we get to see what he can really do sooner rather than later.