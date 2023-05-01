Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With Aaron Rodgers gone from the Green Bay Packers, the franchise is now officially Jordan Love’s team. And by the look of it, the young quarterback is ready to take over.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed as much when asked recently if he noticed a change in Love’s mojo since becoming a starter following the Rodgers trade, saying “Yeah, I would say so.”

LaFleur also didn’t hold back in heaping praise on Love and how he has grown as a player since being drafted by Green Bay in 2020. The 24-year-old signal-caller has only made 10 appearances–including one start–in his three years with the team so far, but getting to work behind a great QB like Rodgers and working his way to starter status with less pressure has benefited him.

Now, the Packers are clearly expecting big things from Love.

“I think it’s been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he’s matured in every facet of life. I think you guys probably notice it even when you’re in the locker room. So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action he did last year and just the ability to step in there and the moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. And that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him.”

Jordan Love will finally have the keys to the Packers’ offense, and while he has big shoes to fill, it’s certainly great that he has the backing of the team.

Fans will definitely love the fact that Matt LaFleur has such huge praises for Love. As someone who has worked with a QB like Aaron Rodgers, it might be a little hard to please the Packers head coach. Obviously, LaFleur sees something in his QB that makes him excited.

Hopefully, we also get to see that fully come the 2023 campaign.