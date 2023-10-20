The Green Bay Packers are off to a mediocre start in 2023. With the NFL trade deadline coming up soon, GB is expected to potentially be interested in acquiring a wide receiver or two. The Packers are among a number of teams that will likely at least check in on the WR market, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Wide receiver is a buzz-worthy position entering the deadline. People I've talked to believe the Colts, Packers, Panthers and Chiefs have at least monitored the receiver market in recent weeks, though Carolina, sitting at 0-6, might be out, and the Chiefs got their man in Hardman,” Fowler wrote.

Packers' WR options

There are a number of wide receivers who could be made available prior to the trade deadline. The Kansas City Chiefs' acquisition of Mecole Hardman already got the ball rolling on the receiver market. Now, other teams will send out offers in hopes of landing a valuable receiving option to their offenses.

For QB Jordan Love and Green Bay, trading for another deep threat wouldn't hurt. However, the Packers may focus on a slot receiver.

The Denver Broncos will be a team to keep an eye on when it comes not just to to the receiving trade market, but the trade market in general. However, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton may both be of interest to Green Bay.

Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders, Hollywood Brown of the Arizona Cardinals, and Kendrick Bourne of the New England Patriots will also draw interest.

In the end, the Packers don't necessarily need to trade for a receiver. But given their current 2-3 record, upgrading the offense in some fashion should be a priority. The defense is capable enough, so trading for a receiver would benefit Jordan Love and the team overall.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Packers as they are made available.