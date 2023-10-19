It was a picture-perfect start to the 2023 season for the Green Bay Packers. They put a hurting on their biggest rival, the Chicago Bears, and were 2-1 through three games. QB Jordan Love had a 6:0 TD:INT ratio. Life was good. That was also a long time ago, according to at least one Packers player.

“I mean, we haven't won in a month. Sh*t. We ain't win since the 24th or something like that of September? What's today? It's the 20th? That's a month,” vented cornerback Rasul Douglas to reporters on Thursday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

“So we haven't felt victory in a while and I'm tired of coming in here and everybody sad.”

The 2-3 Packers defeated the New Orleans Saints back on September 24th. Since then, they lost back-to-back games against the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders before hitting their bye in Week 6.

There isn't one unit to blame for the Packers' struggles either. The offense had a promising start to the season. But Love has increasingly struggled with turnovers as the season has progressed; he tossed three against the Saints in an ugly Week 5 loss.

Star playmaker Aaron Jones being inactive for three of the team's five games certainly hasn't helped matters. Even in the games he's played, Jones has been limited to just 14 rushing attempts so far as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Douglas and the Green Bay defense has the 11th worst scoring defense in the NFL. The pass defense ranks ninth in the league, but the rush defense is fifth worst to cancel that out.

But the Denver Broncos, the Packers' Week 7 opponent, seem like the ultimate losing streak breaker. Perhaps Douglas and Green Bay will emerge from October with a win after all.