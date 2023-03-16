Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Carolina Panthers made a major improvement to their offense when they signed running back Miles Sanders. Now, the Panthers are looking to add even more firepower to that offense with a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Carolina is hosting DJ Chark for a visit, via Jordan Schultz of theScore. Chark spent this past season with the Detroit Lions and was a Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Chark spent the first four years of his NFL career with Jacksonville. He looked to be a receiver on the rise before suffering an ankle injury that limited him to just four games in 2021. With the Lions, Chark had an opportunity to prove he can still produce at a high level.

He parlayed that opportunity into 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns. Chark did miss some time, only appearing in 11 games. His numbers overall might look a bit low. But Chark helped Detroit spread the field. His 16.7 yards per reception was the highest mark on the Lions among receivers with 10+ receptions.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At just 26-years-old, Chark isn’t too far removed from being considered one of the best in the NFL. Injuries have been his downfall thus far. However, when on the field, Chark has been a productive chain mover and play maker for both the Jags and Lions.

Even after Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst, the Panthers know they need more on offense. Carolina ranked 29th in total offense this past season, averaging 306.2 yards per game. Following their trade of DJ Moore, wide receiver is a major need for the Panthers.

DJ Chark wouldn’t immediately catapult Carolina’s offense to No.1. But he would be a sound addition in a position of need and an overall boost to the Panthers’ offense.