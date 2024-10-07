The New England Patriots got off on the right foot in 2024 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, getting an upset win in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, things have soured since then, as the Patriots have lost four games in a row and their offense has been unable to get the job done for a large part of the losing streak.

Sunday's 15-10 loss to the division rival Miami Dolphins, who have quarterback problems of their own, may have been the final straw for Brissett as the Patriots' starter under center. Signs are beginning to point to rookie Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking over the top spot sooner rather than later, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“A QB change could soon be coming to New England, with rookie first-round pick Drake Maye potentially starting Sunday vs. the Texans,” Schefter speculated on X, formerly Twitter.

Brissett has played solid football at times for the Patriots, but his inability and unwillingness to push the ball down the field and challenge the defense has made the Patriots offense stagnant. Against a Dolphins defense that has been gettable in recent weeks, Brissett completed just 18-of-34 passes for 160 yards.

Part of that lack of explosiveness can be attributed to the supporting cast, which consists of a crop of wide receivers that aren't proven separators and an offensive line that has really struggled to hold up in pass protection.

Regardless, Maye will give the Patriots a different look as someone who can do damage with his legs and create outside of the pocket. His arm strength will allow him to push the ball down the field into tighter windows than Brissett was able to. If his first appearance — at the end of a Week 3 blowout against the New York Jets — was any indication, Maye will have some growing pains to work through, but it's understandable that the Patriots would want to get their young quarterback sometime reps in his first season.