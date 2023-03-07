Philip Rivers has been out of the NFL since 2020. But when the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins were going through quarterback problems, Rivers contemplated an NFL return.

Rivers contacted both the Dolphins and 49ers about coming back to the field this past season, via the Rich Eisen Show. With both teams facing quarterback injuries, Rivers reached out to see if either team would be interested in signing him. Neither ended up bringing in Rivers as he remains away from the gridiron.

The last time Rivers was on the field, he started 16 games for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts ended up going 11-5 as Rivers threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rivers ranked 10th in the league in passing yards while his 11 interceptions were less than QBs such as Tom Brady, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the Colts lost in the Wild Card Round, Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL. He went on to become the head football coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. But even after two years away from playing football, Rivers still seems to have an NFL itch.

The Dolphins or 49ers would’ve given Rivers a potential path to major playing time. San Francisco had lost both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance to injury. Miami saw Tua Tagovailoa go down. While both teams decided to go with younger, unheralded options, Rivers let it be known that he was willing to help lead either team’s ship.

Philip Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowler. He threw for 59,271 yards and 421 touchdowns over his 17-year career. If an NFL team comes calling, Rivers seems prepared to add on to those lofty numbers.