Will Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly's Raiders replacements get announced soon?

Continuity and a winning culture are all the Las Vegas Raiders want. Before they get to that, a new head coach needs to be put in place. Antonio Pierce seems to be the clear favorite among all the members of the roster due to NFL rumors. They had sort of a late-season surge with him which had individuals like Maxx Crosby riled up. Now, a new coach is set to be announced as well as the replacement for Champ Kelly. However, there is no guarantee that it is their interim head honcho.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Raiders will announce something big. The news will drop in the next two days, “A decision on the Raiders’ next general manager and head coach could come within the next 48 hours, NFL sources indicated Tuesday.”

There is no clear frontrunner for who will take both spots. But, their interview process included names like Antonio Pierce, Leslie Fraizer from the Minnesota Vikings, and Seattle Seahawks' Kris Richard. There is a glaring common denominator among most of these candidates. All of their resumes point out that the Raiders are looking for someone who is defensive-oriented to bolster their squad.

For the Champ Kelly's replacement as the new Raiders general manager, there are quite a few big names in the mix. Trey Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals, Tom Telesco from the Los Angeles Chargers, Terrence Gray of the Buffalo Bills, and Kelly Kleine Van Calligan out of the Denver Broncos were the full list of people who got interviewed.

If the NFL rumors are true, 48 hours cannot come soon enough for Maxx Crosby and the Raiders.