Raiders continue head coaching search with a Super Bowl champion

There are multiple NFL franchises currently in the midst of crucial head coaching searches, but the one that could be the most desperate to get it right is the Las Vegas Raiders. They have made the playoffs only twice in the last eight years and have become engulfed by negative optics too frequently in the recent past. Owner Mark Davis cannot miss on this decision.

Interim HC Antonio Pierce steadied the sinking ship and led a competitive team for the final two months of the season. He is the betting favorite to permanently land the job, but another team could scoop him up instead. Newly-crowned national champion Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel and future Hall of Famers are also floating out in the coaching free agent pool.

The best choice isn't always a big name, however. Las Vegas might be intent on going all in on its new defensive identity by bringing in a familiar face who played a key role in crafting the most dominant defense of the last 10 years.

“Raiders conducted an in-person head coaching interview today with longtime NFL assistant coach Kris Richard, who played for the team in 2007, per source,” ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X. “The 44-year-old Richard has coached with the Seahawks, Cowboys and Saints.”

Richard, a former defensive back who played for the team in 2007, won a Super Bowl ring while serving as the DB coach for 2013-14 “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks. He was promoted to defensive coordinator but was dismissed after three seasons. Richard was most recently a co-DC for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

After a year off, perhaps he is primed to score the biggest opportunity of his career. But Kris Richard could have some trouble winning over a Raiders locker room that seems dead-set on one man being named head coach.