The popular moniker goes, ‘What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas,' but from the sounds of it, two current Raiders may not be staying in Vegas much longer. The Las Vegas Raiders are the textbook example of a team in transition, and that could mean plenty of moves are on the horizon, including parting way with their head coach or trading away a former Pro-Bowl wide receiver.

Josh McDaniels days as the Raiders head coach could be numbered if the team doesn't start winning soon. The Raiders are 2-3 on the season following a disappointing 2022 season that started with high hopes after the acquisitions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, and ended with a 6-11 record and the departure of long-time quarterback Derek Carr. While this may seem abrupt given McDaniels' limited time in Las Vegas, it should be noted that he was fired in the middle of his second season as Denver's head coach back in 2010.

According to league sources, 2021 Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow could also be on the move. The Raiders are making calls, trying to find a trade partner that's interested in acquiring Renfrow (h/t Diana Russini of The Athletic).

Hunter Renfrow is only two seasons removed from a 100+ catch, 1,000+ yard receiving season. But since McDaniels arrived in Las Vegas, his involvement has been minimal. Through five games this season, Renfrow has only been targeted nine times. In 2021, Renfrow was targeted at least nine times in seven different games.

The Raiders are in desperate need of a get-right game. The good news for Raiders fans: the New England Patriots are their next opponent, and if Josh McDaniels can't get his team playing right for this one, it might be time for him to be Leaving Las Vegas.