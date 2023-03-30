Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Holding the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision on their hands. When it comes to Georgia standout Jalen Carter, the Raiders appear to have already made up their mind.

Las Vegas is not considering drafting Carter, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. The Raiders aren’t considered Carter and have already removed him from their draft board.

Carter was one considered the favorite to be the first defender off the board. However, after some legal troubles, the defensive lineman has been sliding down projections. Those legal troubles seem to have the Raiders looking else with their first-round pick.

Jalen Carter was charged with racing and reckless endangerment. He was racing former Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who fatally passed away alongside Carter’s former teammate Devin Willock. While Carter was only given probation for his involvement, teams around the NFL – including the Raiders – will have questions.

On the field, Carter has been undeniable during his time at Georgia. He’s a two-time National Champion and was named both an All-American and All-SEC this past season. Over his three years with the Bulldogs, Carter racked up 83 tackles, 18.5 for a loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Still, the Raiders don’t seem all that interested in Carter. His off-field baggage is certainly weighing on Las Vegas’ decision to already write him out of their NFL Draft plans. Carter’s defensive skill set would’ve given the Raiders a true force alongside their line. But following his arrest, Vegas will pass on Carter and look elsewhere.