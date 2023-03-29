Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Las Vegas Raiders have already settled in on their quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo. But as the Raiders look to build out the rest of their offense, Las Vegas has focused on getting Garoppolo some new wide receivers.

The Raiders have signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver DeAndre Carter, via Jordan Schultz of theScore. Carter received a one-year deal and can earn up to $2.375 million.

Carter is coming off of his best season as a professional. He appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers – starting seven – and caught 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns. The receptions and yards were both career-highs for Carter while his touchdowns matched the career-high mark he set last season.

Alongside his receiving prowess, Carter is also excellent on special teams. He finished last season second in the NFL by averaging 11.7 yards per punt return.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeAndre Carter bounced around the NFL before his breakout season last year with the Chargers. The receiver has spent time with the Texans, Eagles, Bears and Commanders to minimal success. Now joining the Raiders, Las Vegas is hoping Carter’s last season isn’t a fluke.

He’ll join a receiver room headlined by Davante Adams. However, the Raiders are in serious need of weapons next to him and for Jimmy Garoppolo. Three of the team’s top five receivers are no longer with the team. Mack Hollins (690 yards) signed with the Falcons. Foster Moreau (420) is a free agent and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Darren Waller (388) was traded to the Giants.

While the Raiders brought in receivers such as Jakobi Meyers, Carter will have a grand opportunity to Las Vegas’ receiver room. On a team lacking play makers, the Raiders will be looking for Carter to bring his explosiveness to Vegas.