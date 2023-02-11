The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22.

The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was also that Jacobs would get the tag.

“I’m not going to lie; this is where I want to be,” Jacobs said previously. “I’ve grown a fan base here, I’m deep into this organization, I’ve broke records, and I’ve built a home here. This is where I want to be, but at the same time, it’s gotta make sense. I’m not going to let them [the Raiders] come in and disrespect me or anything like that. So, it’s just gotta make sense.”

Jacobs is at the end of his NFL contract and scheduled to hit the free agent market unless he resigns in Vegas or receives the franchise tag from the organization.

A former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs had the best season of his career in 2022-23 for the Raiders; he rushed for a career-high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jacobs said at the Pro Bowl that he and the Raiders camps had yet to start contract negotiations, but he expected them to begin this week. Jacobs is clearly hoping for a long-term extension and not a one-year stopgap with the Raiders, but he knows what he is worth after an electric season.

If the team franchise tags Jacobs, he will make just $10.10 million against the salary cap next season. It would make sense for both the Raiders and Josh Jacobs to keep him with the organization long-term, and both sides hope the 24-year-olds best football is still ahead of him.