Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is coming to an end. The star QB is set to be moved after a rather disappointing first season under Josh McDaniels’ tutelage. It’s a tough position to be in, for sure. However, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff had some inspirational words for Carr as he navigates this difficult time he’s in, per the Las Vegas Review Journal.

“We had a really good talk about it earlier this week,” Jared Goff said about Derek Carr. “I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him… There’s definitely life on the other side… Often times a really great life.”

Derek Carr’s experience with the Raiders has some similarities to Jared Goff’s first years in the league. The former first overall pick was traded from the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford after underwhelming performances. The expectations for Goff was that he’d slowly fade into a backup role or leave the league. Instead, Goff, under Dan Campbell’s system, found his form once again, almost leading the Lions to a playoff spot.

Carr may not have the same playoff experience as Goff, but he’s shown the talent to be a solid quarterback as well. The Raiders QB thrived despite the constant coaching turnover around him. There’s reason to believe that if he goes to a playoff-ready team, they can certainly make some noise next season.

Of course, that still hinges on Carr’s own ability to perform. Coaching wasn’t the only reason for Goff’s resurgence: he always had the ability to win games. If Carr can call on his own number, he’ll make the Raiders pay heavily for letting him go.