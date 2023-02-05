Quarterback Derek Carr has played his whole career with the Las Vegas (previously Oakland) Raiders, but it appears he will call a new place home moving forward. After Carr was benched for the Raiders’ final two regular season games, it didn’t look like the home crowd would get a chance to give him a proper sendoff.

Low and behold, Derek Carr was announced as a Pro Bowl participant, and with the game (if we want to call it that) being in Las Vegas, an opportunity presented itself for the two parties to show appreciation towards one another.

From Jarah Wright of Ballpark Digest, here’s the occasion when Carr was introduced to the crowd at Allegiant Stadium. One could see where the longtime Raiders QB would be a little emotional, with the massive ovation he received.

While things didn’t happen as expected for the Raiders and their fans, at least the crowd was appreciative of Carr’s efforts this season and during his time in Las Vegas.

As for the future, things are a little more uncertain. Carr is still under contract, and if the Raiders are going to lose him, they would like to do so via trade, since that would be the way to get assets in return. If they don’t find a trade partner, they could cut him, but that might come with over a $40 million price-tag owed to Carr. Also, the QB has a no-trade clause in his current deal, which means he can decline the trade offer if he doesn’t want to go to a particular club.

If Carr is done with the Raiders, at least he leaves on a good note.