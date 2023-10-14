As the Denver Broncos, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs to fall to 1-5 on the season on Thursday night, continue to lose, more and more buzz surrounds the team in regard to their quarterback situation and the 2024 NFL Draft. Russell Wilson, who seemingly had taken a step forward from an abysmal 2022 season through the first five games, was dreadful on Thursday night against the Chiefs. It begs the question. Would Denver select USC football star Caleb Williams if they had the first pick in the NFL Draft?

No one knows for sure, but an old video of current Broncos head coach- then-Fox Sports analyst- Sean Payton might just give fans and pundits a clue. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Payton said he believed Williams was a “generational player” who teams would tank for, eventually causing the NFL to turn to a lottery system for the NFL Draft.

“I think he's a generational player and I've seen three or four games, obviously not as much as if I was truly doing the evaluation. But at some point, especially with the relationship our league has in gaming now, we're going to move to a lottery system in the NFL. This is a player that possibly does that.”

Payton went on to point out that NFL teams could begin to lose on purpose to better position themselves for Williams, referencing the 2014 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he said lost the finale to his New Orleans Saints team on purpose in order to preserve their chances of landing Jameis Winston.

At the time, NFL fans simply took Payton's comments for what they were: insightful analysis from one of the more well-respected former head coaches in the league about a decision that bad teams could genuinely be moved to make.

But circumstances have changed now with Payton pacing the sidelines for the Broncos.

Broncos fire sale coming before trade deadline?

Denver has arguably been the worst team in the NFL this season with a defense that has been astoundingly poor. They're not winning anytime soon.

NFL Network's James Palmer recently reported that the feeling within the Broncos' locker room is that a “potential teardown” could be coming in the wake of the poor start.

The Broncos have already traded DE Randy Gregory and released fellow pass rusher Frank Clark after exploring deals for the Super Bowl champ.

Denver's duo of wide receivers, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, are also reportedly on the trade block, though Payton said the team “isn't looking to do business” with any players.

Would Payton, who has no ties to Wilson, look to bench the veteran if the struggles continue in an effort to move closer to the first pick in the NFL Draft? And would he then part ways with Wilson this offseason?

There has been no reporting to suggest he would, but it's certainly interesting to think about, given these comments on Williams, who looks poised to win his second straight Heisman Trophy.

Two obstacles would potentially stand in the way for Payton and the Broncos, though.

Are Broncos married to Russell Wilson's contract?

For starters, Wilson, who the franchise traded three players and four draft picks for back in March of 2022, was then signed to a five-year, $242 million contract extension by Denver.

Wilson and the Broncos are seemingly joined at the hip. However, as ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio points out, Wilson's deal includes $37 million that will become guaranteed money on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

However, the Broncos could avoid that charge by trading or releasing him before then. Such a decision would come with hefty cap consequences.

But it would allow Denver to have a clean slate at QB after the Wilson trade, which has not aged well.

Plus, it would allow Wilson to join a team closer to contending- and the Broncos to potentially select a QB in the draft, maybe Williams, who more closely fits their timeline.

Will Caleb Williams even be in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Then there's the issue of Williams, who has not yet publicly declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams and his father made comments in September suggesting that the USC star might be willing to forego the NFL Draft in 2024 if the team with the first pick is in a bad situation.

But getting the chance to team up with Payton, a Super Bowl champion, would have to be intriguing to Williams.

Parting thoughts

There's no indication that the Broncos are tanking right now. But if they continue to lose and a fire sale occurs at the deadline, the Caleb Williams watch just might ensue in Denver for the rest of the season.

All eyes will be on Payton and Denver at the trade deadline- and for the remainder of the season.