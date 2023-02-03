Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated.

Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. That means that on Feb. 15, Carr is guaranteed $40 million. No team will take on Carr at that contract, and he would surely be released. At the Pro Bowl skills competition, Carr acknowledged the trigger date and acknowledged that he would rather have the $40 million.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” Carr said of extending the $40 million deadline.

Derek Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has started 142 games since then, going just 57-70. However, Carr has thrown for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns as a Raiders. Both are the most in franchise history. Carr made the Pro Bowl three times.

Still, for all his statistical success, Carr’s tenure with the Raiders didn’t result in much postseason success. Since 2014, Las Vegas has reached the playoffs just twice and never advanced past the Wild Card round.

After benching Carr in Week 18, the Raiders now have a decision to make. They can either trade their franchise cornerstone or flat out release him. If Carr receives his $40 million guranateed the only choice will be for a release.

Carr has essentially put the Raiders on the clock in finding a trade partner. As Feb. 15 gets closer, it becomes more likely that Carr is flat out released and is free to find his new team post-Las Vegas.