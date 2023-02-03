Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.

“I have such a respect for the Waltons, Greg {Walter-Penner Ownership Group} and the people involved with the decision-making, their tops,” Jones said, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “I think the world of Sean. It’s well-known how much I respect him as a coach. They’ll make an effective team, ownership and coach.”

Payton spent a few seasons on the Cowboys’ sidelines as an assistant under Bill Parcells. He was hired to be the Saints head coach a year before the spot opened up in Dallas. Because of his past ties, Super Bowl résumé and Jones-approved panache, his name was always floating somewhere around Jerry’s World. Many thought another disappointing Cowboys campaign could have resulted in an ousting for Mike McCarthy, and a reunion for Payton.

Dallas fell in the opening round of the playoffs again, but have only reaffirmed its devotion to McCarthy. The Broncos made sure to reap the benefits of that decision. They have a slew of their own issues and could use the offensive ingenuity of Payton, especially in the loaded AFC West.

The organization had not really taken a big risk in the years that followed their Super Bowl victory in the 2015-16 season. In the last two years, however, the Broncos have put themselves firmly in the line of scrutiny by doling out first-round draft picks and a whole lot of money for high-profile quarterback Russell Wilson and big-name coach Payton. Just as Jones trusts his process with the Cowboys, Denver is clearly showing immense faith in their vision.

Broncos fans will hope theirs yields results a bit more expediently, and perhaps more effectively.