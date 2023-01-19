If any team wants to sign Sean Payton, it will cost them a pretty penny. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the former New Orleans Saints boss is looking to become one of the highest-paid head coaches in the entire NFL with a deal worth $20 to $25 million per season across four years.

But, it’s not that simple. Payton is still under contract with the Saints until 2024, which means another organization would have to trade for the 59-year-old if they want his services. We’re talking a pair of first-round picks at the very least, according to reports. If New Orleans receives enough draft compensation, they’re more than willing to part ways.

Payton is a hot commodity on the HC carousel at the moment, with the Denver Broncos in particular very interested. He interviewed with them on Tuesday. They of course just fired Nathaniel Hackett after an abysmal first season where the team went 5-12 and finished at the bottom of the AFC West. Russell Wilson struggled to adapt to a new offense, but there is hope he can find his previous brilliance with another system. The Carolina Panthers are also in the mix for Payton.

Sean Payton has been highly successful at the NFL level, winning a Super Bowl in 2009 while leading the Saints to the playoffs in nine of his 15 seasons in charge. Payton spent this season in the broadcast booth, but it’s clear he’s keen on returning as an HC again. And the Broncos in particular undoubtedly have the draft picks to acquire him from the Saints because of the blockbuster Wilson trade.