The odyssey involving San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is ongoing as he looks to find a suitable contract whether it be with his current team or the Pittsburgh Steelers, which have been heavily rumored to land the pass catcher. However, there is new reports that the deals between the two teams are very similar which could put more thought into Aiyuk's decision on where he plays come the start of the season.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Pittsburgh “price point” put them “in the neighborhood” with San Francisco, which has resulted in the receiver going back to talking with his original team. Breer would also say that the New England Patriots have offered the most at “more than $30 million per year,” but Aiyuk doesn't want to go there.

“The Brandon Aiyuk situation drags on, and I don’t have a whole lot to add on it,” Breer wrote on the situation involving Aiyuk and contracts with 49ers and Steelers. “The San Francisco 49ers’ star didn’t want to go to New England, which offered him more than $30 million per year in its proposals, or the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers’ price point was less than $28 million, which put Pittsburgh right in the neighborhood the Niners were inhabiting—with Mike Tomlin’s presence there the drawing card.”

“That, in turn, pushed Aiyuk back to the table with the Niners.”

Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers than get traded

Last season, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards to go along with seven touchdowns in which he believes heading into his fifth season in the NFL, that he should be paid as one of the best receivers in the league. There was earlier reporting from Mike Garafolo that Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers and there was one hurdle to get past.

“What I've been told is that Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers and has always preferred to stay with the 49ers,” Garafolo said Tuesday on NFL Network. “All things being equal. Now, they haven't been equal, but they did make that offer. In fact, both sides sent proposals within the last, I don't know, couple of days, a week or so and the 49ers' number has gotten better than what it was previously. And they have, from my understanding, they have agreed on a lot of the main points of the deal.

“Their offers are in line, but it sounds like there's just one more thing that needs to be ironed out and if that thing gets ironed out, Brandon Aiyuk signs the deal. He stays with the 49ers, he drops the trade request and finally we can put this situation behind him, the Niners can put it behind them.”

At any rate, time is running out as there is one more preseason game for the 49ers being against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday before the Week 1 opener facing the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.