The San Francisco 49ers have been trying to extend wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk nearly the entire offseason. Aiyuk's contract drama with the 49ers has kept the teams in headlines throughout the summer. It also threatens to continue into the fall. However, Deebo Samuel is confident that Aiyuk will eventually return to the team.

Samuel appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams this week, where he spoke about the contract situation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk.

Samuel said that he is confident that Aiyuk will return to the 49ers.

“Can we win a Super Bowl with BA? I think BA is going to be a part of this team, so we don’t have to worry about that,” Samuel said.

The 49ers have reportedly agreed to a framework for trade terms with the Steelers, so that seems like the destination for an Aiyuk trade if one happens at all. San Francisco is also still trying to hammer out a new extension with Aiyuk.

However, Samuel was less sure about offensive tackle Trent Williams. The veteran lineman is also in a contract dispute with the 49ers, but his status seems less certain than Aiyuk's. He is arguably more important to the team's offensive success, so it is not a situation to overlook.

“I have no idea,” Samuel said. “I talk to him every day, but business is business, he handles his end, they handle theirs, so that’s nothing for me to speak on, that’s for them to handle their business.”

Hopefully both contract situations get figured out sooner rather than later. Either could become a distraction if it dragged into the regular season.

One teammate that Deebo Samuel won't be losing is running back Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers and McCaffrey agreed to a two-year extension earlier this summer. During a recent interview with Responsible Gambling, McCaffrey hinted at the possibility of continuing to play well into his 30s.

“Absolutely,” McCaffrey said when asked if he could play into his 30's. “I don't put limits on anything. I always go off how I feel and I feel fantastic. I feel great. I look at guys around the league who are my age and are still balling, guys older than me like Derrick Henry and Raheem Mostert. They're in their 30's and they're Pro Bowlers and All-Pro caliber players. I absolutely think you can go as long as you want.”

This is huge news for the 49ers. Running backs used to play into their 30s in the past, but teams have started relying on younger backs over the last several years. However, McCaffrey is a one-of-one talent who could easily continue to be a valuable part of the team's offense into his twilight years.

Christian McCaffrey turned 28 yards old on June 7th, so he still has plenty in the tank.