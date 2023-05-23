Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The free agent cycle in the NFL has slowed down dramatically, but there are still some moves to be made with OTAs kick-off. The Pittsburgh Steelers are one team that is still active in the market, and they are hosting Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden for a visit, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Markus Golden is visiting the #Steelers today, sources tell @theScore. The veteran pass rusher has recorded three seasons with at least 10 sacks. He also racked up 4 FF during the 2021 season with the AZCardinals.’

The Steelers have been busy lately and also brought in former New York Jets LB Kwon Alexander for a visit, although no deal has been agreed to just yet.

Golden has spent the majority of his career with the Cardinals besides some time with the New York Giants before going back to the desert in a trade. Now, he is taking a visit with the Steelers.

In the past two seasons, Golden has played 33 total games with 19 starts, including 14 starts in 2022. He has posted 13.5 sacks over those two seasons, including 11 in 2021, so the talent is still there.

The Steelers have TJ Watt on the roster, but adding another capable pass rusher would be a big boost for the defense, and Golden should be an interesting option that could be fairly cheap, considering he hasn’t signed a deal until this point.

With OTAs kicking off across the league, teams are essentially done making moves, but veterans such as Markus GOlden might need to end up taking cheap one-year prove-it deals.