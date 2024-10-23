If the New York Jets are serious about trading Mike Williams, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been viewed as one of the favorites to acquire his services. But the Steelers are poised to have some serious competition in the Williams sweepstakes.

Namely by the Los Angeles Chargers. With a need for playmakers at wide receiver, the Chargers are considered a serious threat to trade for Williams, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. There is no word on if both sides have had a trade dialogue surrounding Williams.

Still, a trade makes sense from both sides. Williams began his NFL career with the Chargers, appearing in 88 games over his seven-year tenure. He caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Ultimately, Los Angeles was forced to release Williams for cap space purposes. He then landed with the Jets on a one-year, $15 million contract. But with the Jets trading for Davante Adams, he no longer has a serviceable role in New York's offense.

The Chargers enter Week 8 ranks 24th in passing offense, averaging 183.7 yards per game. Their leading receiver is rookie Ladd McConkey, who has 24 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns. No other wide receiver on the team has more than 15 receptions and 180 yards. Quentin Johnston has three touchdown grabs, but just 14 catches for 164 yards total.

Pittsburgh certainly needs some help as well. They've made the change to Russell Wilson at quarterback, but they could still use some playmakers. George Pickens leads the way with 31 receptions for 474 yards and a touchdown. But no other Steelers receiver has more than 12 receptions or 250 yards.

While he may have fallen out of favor in New York, Mike Williams will still be a hot commodity at the trade deadline. He's caught just 11 passes for 160 scoreless yards with the Jets. However, his time with the Chargers shows he can be a dominant receiver in the NFL.

Los Angeles is considering re-igniting the spark and bringing Williams back to town. But the Steelers won't go down easy in the Williams battle.