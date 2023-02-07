With DeMeco Ryans becoming the Houston Texans head coach, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a new defensive coordinator. Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has been a name of interest for the 49ers and it appears that both sides are interested in a union.

Wilks spent the majority of Monday interviewing with the 49ers for their open defensive coordinator position, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. As both teams continue to negotiate, there appears to be mutual interest in a deal getting done.

“There is a lot of mutual interest here between Wilks and and the 49ers,” Rapoport said. “They want a veteran coach to come in and run the system and do a really good job. If (Wilks) want to be a head coach again, which he does want to be, this is a perfect place for the former Panthers’ interim head coach to land.”

Rapoport noted the future success 49ers’ defensive coordinators have had. Alongside Ryans, former San Francisco DC Robert Saleh became the head coach of the New York Jets. As the 49ers look to continue their reign in the NFC West, Wilks can not only build San Fran’s defense but build upon his own resume.

Steve Wilks was thrust into a head coaching position with the Panthers after Mat Rhule went 1-4. He led Carolina to a 6-6 record and kept them in the NFC South hunt. While the Panthers finished 7-10, they did much better than anyone expected after their start.

Wilks is looking to continue his strong momentum into another high-profile job. Joining the 49ers would allow him to continue to prove why he deserves to be a head coach while working with one of the best defenses in the NFL.