Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Houston Texans could be sellers in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, though it seems they are going to hold on to the no. 2 pick.

According to the latest rumors, the Texans are exploring the possibility of trading their no. 12 pick instead, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Houston franchise has apparently reached out to other teams about moving back in the first round of the draft, but they are also open to moving up for the right deal.

“While Houston hasn’t received much trade action so far for the No. 2 pick, the Texans have explored the idea of moving off their second first-round pick, the No. 12 overall selection, per sources. Texans have made calls about moving back in round one – and also moving back up,” Schefter wrote in his report on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen what the Texans will do come draft night, but they are definitely in a good position to address some key needs with the picks they have–whether they use it to draft a rookie or trade it.

While the Texans are in need of a quarterback that they can build around for the future, it has been reported earlier that they are leaning on getting a defensive player with the no. 2 pick after ranking 30th in total defense last season. Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson have been heavily linked with Houston and could be sneaky options for DeMeco Ryans.

If they are looking to trade down with both of their top picks in the draft, though, it’s possible that they package it to bring defensive help while bringing in more assets.

Fans will have to be patient for now to see what the Texans will do, but at least the wait won’t be that long.