Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Holding the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans were widely expected to take their quarterback of the future. However, as the draft approaches, the Texans don’t seem so locked in on QB.

If Bryce Young is the first overall pick, Houston could go defense or even trade down, via Tashan Reid of The Athletic. Either Alabama’s Will Anderson or Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson could be the Texans’ target at No. 2.

It would be quite a shock to see the Texans not go quarterback. Davis Mills has made it clear he is not the quarterback of the future. Over his two years with the team, Mills holds just a 5-19-1 record, throwing at least 10 interceptions both years.

With Young projected to go at one, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud was once thought to be a strong fit with the Texans. However, Stroud has been sliding down draft boards as the event approaches. If Houston doesn’t believe in Stroud, they could avoid QB at No. 2 and look to build out their defense.

While quarterback might be a more pressing need, it’s clear Houston is in need of some serious defensive help. The Texans ranked 30th in total defense, allowing 379.5 yards per game. They truly struggled in the run game, ranking dead last by allowing 170.2 yards per game on the ground.

With head coach DeMeco Ryans in town, the Texans are looking for their new identity. Usually, that’d start with a quarterback. But if Houston doesn’t like what they see at the position in the 2023 NFL Draft, they could opt to bolster their defense.