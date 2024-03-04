Kirk Cousins is the best veteran quarterback on the market when it comes to free agency this offseason in the NFL, and while the Minnesota Vikings remain interested in bringing him back, there is one other main option to keep an eye one, with another team that could potentially jump into the conversation as well.
“There's going to be a team that doesn't get Kirk Cousins, and it certainly sounds like right now Kirk Cousins as his primary two options, Atlanta and Minnesota, maybe Washington jumps in, maybe there's another team, but I think the two primary suitors for Kirk Cousins I would expect to be Minnesota and Atlanta,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show.
Before tearing his Achilles in 2023, Kirk Cousins was playing great football for the Vikings. Although the injury is significant at his age, and impacts his market in free agency, it is understandable for Minnesota to want to bring him back. The team might not be in range to draft a young quarterback they like in the draft, and Cousins is a proven player.
The Atlanta Falcons are an intriguing fit. There are plenty of weapons for Cousins to utilize with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. The Falcons would be adding a proven commodity at quarterback to a team that has the talent in other areas to be dangerous.
The Washington Commanders would be interesting, because Cousins started his career there, and the team holds the No. 2 pick. It would be a bit of a surprise if the Commanders signed Cousins and passed on a young quarterback in the draft.
Regardless, Cousins' free agency is one of the biggest questions that will be answered in free agency.