Of all the big names in the NFL who could hit the free agent market this offseason, Kirk Cousins might just be the biggest of the bunch. Even though he tore his Achilles in Week 8 of the 2023 campaign, Cousins is the best quarterback that could hit the open market, and while there are a handful of teams interested in him, it sounds like the Minnesota Vikings would like to re-sign him.
Cousins was playing well prior to his season-ending injury (216/311, 2331 YDS, 18 TD, 5 INT) and he now faces a huge decision as he works his way back to full health. While the Vikings want to keep their star quarterback in town, Cousins has some specific desires when it comes to his next contract that could ultimately prevent the two sides from reaching a deal.
“The sense I'm getting is Minnesota still wants quarterback Kirk Cousins to return, but Cousins has a very specific idea in mind for what he wants in a new contract, and the Vikings so far have not made an offer that matches it…Cousins and his family like Minnesota and would be happy to stay and finish his career there, but it doesn't sound like he's willing to offer the team a hometown discount.” – Dan Graziano, ESPN
What happens if the Vikings don't re-sign Kirk Cousins?
Minnesota obviously has the inside track when it comes to landing Cousins' signature, but it doesn't sound he's looking to sign for a discount currently. Combine that with his unique demands, and it could ultimately result in him leaving in free agency. In that case, the Vikings would incur a pretty sizable dead cap hit, and it's expected that the Atlanta Falcons would be his top suitor.
“If the Vikings don't sign him to an extension before the final four years of his contract void on March 12, they will carry a $28.5 million dead money charge on their salary cap and Cousins will be an open-market free agent for the second time in his career. Should that happen, I expect the Falcons to make a strong pursuit. I have been told by multiple sources this week that signing Cousins — not trading for Justin Fields — is the Falcons' top QB solution, assuming Cousins makes it to free agency.” – Dan Graziano, ESPN
It's a tough situation for the Vikings, and they are going to have to decide soon if they want to open their checkbook for Cousins, or find another option to pursue instead of him. As of right now, it doesn't seem like there's a lot of momentum towards a new deal being made, but it will be worth keeping an eye on his situation over the next few days to see if that changes.