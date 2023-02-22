The Tennessee Titans have been cutting down their roster as they look to free up cap space. Now, the Titans have continued their roster purge by releasing linebacker Zach Cunningham, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Releasing Cunningham saves the Titans $8.9 million against the cap, via Ben Arthur of Fox Sports. Cunningham’s release comes after Tennessee already cut Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods and Randy Bullock.

With all of their roster rehabilitation, the Titans have completely changed their offseason outlook. Tennessee now has over $11 million to spend. Their $11,308,599 available in cap space – to be exact – ranks as the 13th most in the NFL.

Zach Cunningham joined the Titans during the second half of the 2021 season. He played just six games in 2022 as he battled an elbow injury. Cunningham played just 10 games overall in his 10 games with the Titans. He didn’t record a sack during his time in Tennessee.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While he only played six games, Cunningham still only mustered up 24 tackles in 2022. It’s a far call from his work during the earlier parts of his career. As a member of the Texans in 2020, Cunningham led the NFL with 164 tackles.

Cunningham will now test the open market. At just 28-years-old, some team is likely to take a chance on the former tackling machine. However, they will have to be weary after Cunningham’s tenure with the Titans.

Following Cunningham’s – and the others – release, Tennessee will now focus on rebuilding their roster. With so much new cap space available, the Titans have now have endless possibilities.