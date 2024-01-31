Chip Kelly is rumored to be eyeing an NFL return with the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach, and it's none other than former NFL champion Antonio Pierce. With the team in offseason mode, Pierce is now tasked to assemble the coaching staff he'll be going to battle with in 2024. While a number of coordinator candidates stand out, one name in particular is rumored to be eyeing the Raiders OC role under Pierce: Chip Kelly.

An article published by NBC Sports stated that rumors are swirling around Senior Bowl practices pertaining to Kelly's interest in a Sin City stint.

“There’s one team he (Kelly) might specifically be targeting — the Raiders,” Mike Florio wrote. “That’s the word percolating out of Mobile, Alabama, where plenty of NFL folks are gathered for Senior Bowl practices.”

Still, Florio made it clear that there has been no word from Pierce's camp on whether they reciprocate Kelly's supposed interest.

“With Antonio Pierce taking over as head coach, the Raiders will need a good offensive coach. It’s not known, however, whether Pierce would be interested in adding Kelly to his staff,” Florio added.

Chip Kelly's coaching resume

Kelly had a prior stint in the pros, spending three seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and an additional year as the San Francisco 49ers' HC as well. While his tenure didn't garner too much noise, Kelly's resume in the collegiate ranks tells a different story.

From 2009-2012, Kelly tallied a 46-7 head coaching record with Oregon football, adding two Rose Bowls and a National Championship appearance along the way. While his time in UCLA football may not be as decorated as his Ducks years, the 60-year-old still has an 84-41 overall record in college.

Still, there's no word from the Raiders at the moment so fans will still have to wait for Antonio Pierce's decisions as the offseason progresses.