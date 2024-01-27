What are the Raiders' offseason needs in 2024?

The Las Vegas Raiders enter 2024 in search of their identity. With Antonio Pierce now at the helm full-time, the team faces several critical areas to address during the upcoming offseason. Specifically, their focus must be on fortifying the secondary and bolstering the linebacking corps.

Raiders' 2023 Season Recap

The 2023 season marked a significant transition for the Raiders. It marked the first time since 2013 that Derek Carr wasn't under center on opening day. We saw improvements from their 6–11 record of the previous season. These included a pivotal Christmas Day victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Raiders still fell short of playoff contention for the second consecutive year with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2023. Las Vegas concluded the season with an 8–9 record and secured second place in their division. Pierce, after guiding Las Vegas to a 5-4 record as interim coach, was subsequently named the permanent head coach.

Free Agency Outlook

As the dust settles, the Raiders will swiftly turn their attention to free agency, They aim to enhance a roster that demonstrated promise under Pierce's leadership. With an estimated $43.5 million in available cap space, Las Vegas possesses maneuverability in the open market.

The Raiders faced significant challenges during the 2023 season, including coaching changes and quarterback transitions. Sure, their success was notable. However, it also highlighted several pressing needs that must be addressed as they enter the offseason. Foremost among these concerns is the quarterback position, where the Raiders seek stability. On the flip side, they face limitations in acquiring top prospects due to their winning record. Additionally, the defensive unit requires attention across multiple positions, with linebackers and the secondary emerging as key areas for improvement. Furthermore, strengthening the offensive line remains a priority for the team.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Las Vegas Raiders must address during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Quarterback Conundrum

The Raiders enter the offseason with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Despite fielding three different starting quarterbacks in the previous season, including promising rookie Aidan O'Connell, questions persist regarding the long-term solution under center. Guys like Baker Mayfield or even Kirk Cousins should be on their radar. They could also move up to the 2024 NFL Draft. We're just not sure if there are any takers for the Raiders' current assets. In addition, hiring an offensive coordinator and fostering quarterback development emerges as a critical initial step for new general manager Tom Telesco.

Linebacker Leadership

Sure, the linebacker corps showed improvement compared to the previous season. Still, concerns linger regarding defensive leadership heading into 2024. Although standout performances were evident, consistency throughout the season remains a challenge. Players like Jack Jones and Robert Spillane showcased moments of brilliance. However, the team seeks a unifying force to guide the defense consistently, especially beyond Maxx Crosby's contributions.

Interior Offensive Line

In 2022, the Raiders flourished with Josh Jacobs leading the league in all-purpose yards from scrimmage. However, the subsequent season saw significant offensive struggles despite a new quarterback and the presence of Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow. The offensive line just failed to create openings for the running game or provide adequate protection. With Greg Van Roten likely leaving in free agency and Jermaine Eluemunor's underperformance, uncertainties loom over the interior line. Andre James and Dylan Parham remain options. However, their effectiveness is questionable. Revamping the interior offensive line is crucial for the Raiders' success in the upcoming season.

Potential Offseason Targets

Exploring veteran quarterbacks such as Mayfield and Cousins presents viable options for the Raiders. Of course, that comes with potential challenges. Ditto with maybe securing top prospects like Jayden Daniels in the upcoming NFL Draft. In free agency, bolstering the defensive line emerges as a priority. Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins stands out as a prime candidate to fortify the interior defense. Wilkins' prowess in disrupting opposing ground games and providing an interior pass rush would complement Crosby's edge presence effectively.

1. Jaylon Johnson

2. L'Jarius Sneed The top upcoming free agent CBs ⬇️https://t.co/nVQTpdzTz0 — PFF (@PFF) January 26, 2024

Furthermore, acquiring another dynamic pass rusher like Josh Allen from the Jacksonville Jaguars could elevate the Raiders' defensive capabilities. This is particularly true against formidable divisional opponents like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Additionally, addressing the need for a shutdown cornerback presents an opportunity for the Raiders to enhance their defensive prowess. Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears emerges as a compelling option given his Pro Bowl-caliber performance and potential synergy with Coach Pierce's leadership.

Looking Ahead

The 2024 NFL offseason presents the Las Vegas Raiders with a pivotal opportunity to address critical areas and fortify their roster. With changes in coaching staff and quarterback dynamics, the team must navigate uncertainties while capitalizing on available resources. By strategically targeting key positions such as quarterback, linebacker, and offensive line, the Raiders aim to construct a formidable unit capable of contending with the league's elite. As they embark on this transformative journey, the Raiders remain committed to shaping an identity that embodies resilience, excellence, and unwavering determination on the gridiron.