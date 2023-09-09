Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not expected to sign a long-term contract extension before Sunday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Both sides made an effort to get a deal done, but the plan now is to revisit talks after the 2023 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

So for now, Justin Jefferson will play on the fourth year of his rookie contract with the Vikings. His fifth-year option was picked up this offseason, which is not a surprise. He is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Despite the Vikings and Jefferson not being able to come to an agreement on a deal, it would be a surprise if the two sides are not able to come to a long-term agreement at some point in the future. Jefferson is vital to the success of the Vikings, and as long as he stays healthy this season, he will in all likelihood demonstrate that again.

Jefferson is under contract for 2024 due to his fifth-year option being picked up. He is making just over $4 million this season, and would get a large raise up to $19.743 million for his fifth season, according to Spotrac.

It will be intriguing to see how the Vikings perform this season. They made the playoffs last season, but had struggles on defense that did them in during the playoffs agains the New York Giants. Brian Flores is the new defensive coordinator, and the hope is the Vikings are a more complete team in 2023.