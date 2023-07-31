Teams are rounding out their squads such that their players get longer playing stints with one another during the NFL Training Camp. Some are not as complete as the others which means it is time for them to accept visits and workouts such that they fill their needs. The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams dealing with huge departures due to star Dalvin Cook. However, they are trying to fill in other gaps in the team. Offensive lineman coaches Chris Kuper and Justin Ruscati are eyeing former Denver Broncos OL Dalton Risner. This is because they are in pursuit to bolster the trenches.

The Vikings are set to receive a visit from Dalton Risner amid their NFL Training Camp, per Mike Klis of 9 News.

If all goes well, Chris Kuper and Justin Ruscati get a highly effective left guard who also plays with much intelligence. He was a 2019 second-rounder with the Broncos. Throughout his four-season stint, he has proven to be a great starter. His arrival with the Vikings brings much veteran leadership to the squad.

They also prevent other teams from being able to get the best free-agent guard in the 2023 off-season. What the team does get is elite pass protection which they have not had in a long while. Air attacks from Kirk Cousins and the backup quarterbacks could be given more lethality. Acquiring Risner means a great deal for the team. This is because they are trying to figure out their identity after Dalvin Cook's departure.

Will the Vikings be able to seal the deal during his visit?