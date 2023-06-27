After a respectable 4-5-1 start to the season, the Indianapolis Colts imploded down the stretch, losing seven straight games to finish 4-12-1. This ugly second half of the season gave the Colts the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, which Indianapolis used to select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson will learn the intricacies of the pro game behind transient signal-caller Gardner Minshew, both of whom will benefit from the abilities of talented running back Jonathan Taylor. Yet despite the presence of Taylor and other talented skill players, the Colts had the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL in 2022.

These offensive struggles were due to the underperformance of the offensive line. The offense's success in 2023 will be dependent on whether the offensive line can improve to a respectable level. If the O-line gets better, Indianapolis has the chance to become an above-average NFL offense with a balanced attack. If not, it will be a long season for whoever is under center for the Colts.

With NFL training camp just a month away, Indy will need to move quickly to make up for a lack of offensive line additions during the off-season. Here's how the Colts can upgrade their offensive line and fill out their roster before training camp starts at the end of July.

Colts: 1 perfect move to fill out roster before training camp

Sign free agent offensive guard Dalton Risner

No unit on the Indianapolis Colts was more disappointing in 2022 than the offensive line. With the immobile Matt Ryan at the helm, Indy gave up the second-most sacks in the NFL, plus Colts running backs picked up just 4.2 yards per carry — down from 5.1 yards/attempt the previous season. 2021 All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor went from averaging 106.5 rushing yards per game to just 78.3 yards per contest in 2022 while missing six games with injury.

The Colts added a couple of offensive tackles in the later rounds of the NFL draft but did not invest in the O-line at all in free agency. The weakest part of the Colts' offensive line is the interior, both in terms of depth and talent. 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries looked overwhelmed at right guard, and 2020 fifth-rounder Danny Pinter was even worse.

Left guard Quenton Nelson also dropped off last year, allowing a career-high five sacks. The Wisconsin product was lucky to make the Pro Bowl again based on his pedigree but did not receive an All-Pro nod for the first time in his five-year career. Nelson's backup is Arlington Hambright, a former New England Patriot who has not played an NFL snap since 2020. Center Ryan Kelly also set a career-high with five sacks allowed.

Former Denver Bronco Dalton Risner is easily the best remaining free-agent offensive lineman, and he fills the Colts' need at guard. He is by no means an elite lineman, but as a member of an atrocious Broncos O-line in 2022, Risner only committed one penalty across 967 snaps played. He has been a steady presence across the Denver front since entering the NFL in 2019, starting at least 15 games every year.

Risner would slot in as an immediate starter at right guard, allowing youngster Will Fries and Danny Pinter more time to develop. Indianapolis has $23 million in cap space, and it needs to start investing that money in its offensive line. Dalton Risner an easy addition to the Colts roster.