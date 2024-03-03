The Atlanta Falcons are on a mission to improve upon their middling 2023 season. Thus, Atlanta is on the hunt for an upgrade at the quarterback position in NFL Free Agency. The team has its eyes on Kirk Cousins, but one analyst believes it could find its Plan B in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Baker Mayfield.
Atlanta has options for where it wants to go at the QB position
Desmond Ridder served as the Falcons' most productive QB in 2023. He threw for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. Yet, the team is looking for another piece to bolster their offense.
NFL Insider Dinna Russini believes Baker Mayfield could be the Falcons' NFL Free Agency “consolation prize” if things do not pan out with Kirk Cousins.
“I expect the Falcons to try to sign [Mayfield] if they miss out on Cousins or if Tampa Bay can't get a deal done. The Bucs have offered a new deal to Mayfield, but they're still at an early stage in their negotiations,” Russini said, per The Athletic.
Mayfield had a stellar year with Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old played all 17 games and threw for a career-high 4,044 yards to go with 28 TDs. Moreover, he impressively led the Buccaneers to a first-round playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Russini believes Mayfield could command a contract in the range of $30 to 35 million. She added, “Not bad for a QB who was just playing on a $4 million deal and now has multiple suitors.”
Instead of a Plan B, perhaps the Falcons should consider Mayfield Plan A.
All in all, it will be interesting to see who Atlanta can land as their next QB as the 2024 NFL offseason takes off.