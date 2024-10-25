The Cleveland Browns got good news about the return of a lineman, and head coach Kevin Stefanski announced a big change before the game against the Ravens. But the team dealt with the fallout of who was responsible for the Browns not benching Deshaun Watson before his injury.

Watson’s season came to a close with his Achilles injury in last week’s game. Stefanski said he made the final call about Watson continuing to play, according to espn.com.

“I make decisions for our football team,” Stefanski said. “But I obviously consult with (Browns GM) Andrew (Berry). We talk about everything that goes on with our football team, but ultimately it's my decision.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski forced into defensive mode

Stefanski declined to say if ownership had a say in keeping Watson as the starter.

“I wouldn't get into all the specifics,” Stefanski said. “I think you guys know that we make great decisions together. I obviously talk to Andrew about everything we do. We talk to ownership about everything we do. That's just how we operate.”

Multiple team sources told ESPN the decision to continue playing Watson was agreed upon throughout the organization.

However, by the next week, Watson struggled for answers to the team’s problems.

“(Me) being the quarterback of this offense with Kevin and Ken, we have to do something a little bit. I don't know what we have to do, but we need to do something to lock in, so we don't cost ourselves any more games. Because we've got to really turn this around.”

Things got so bad for Watson, fans cheered his season-ending injury. That drew criticism from Browns’ start Myles Garrett.

“We don't boo the guys that are injured on the field, especially with the extent where the cart comes out,” Garrett said. “We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall.”

Stefanski said he believers Watson still has a solid NFL future.

“This is a tough break for him, but I know he will bounce back,” Stefanski said. “He's been a great contributor to this football team, both in the locker room, on the practice field, on the game field, and we'll just support him as he rehabs from that injury.”