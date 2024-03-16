The Kansas City Chiefs have already done an excellent job navigating the departures of major players like Tyreek Hill during their tenure as rulers of the NFL, but more sacrifices might have to be made before next season. Now that the team has made a historic, long-term commitment to defensive tackle Chris Jones, the future of L'Jarius Sneed is in considerable doubt.
Both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have been trying to work out a deal with the Chiefs for the star cornerback, but talks have hit a snag for one specific reason. Moolah.“The Colts and Titans are two of the top teams trying to execute a trade, but Sneed’s price is too high, per source,” Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday.
Kansas City placed a non-exclusive $19.8 million franchise tag on the two-time Super Bowl champion at the beginning of March, leading many fans to assume he could be moved this offseason. Though, relying on other teams to pay him a big contract extension obviously presents challenges.
Indy and Tennessee could eventually come around, as Sneed is coming off a terrific season in which he allowed a 55.9 passer rating against while holding wide receivers to a modest 9.7 yards per catch, per Pro Football Focus. Adding a difference-maker in the secondary is not cheap. However, as more time passes by without a trade, the Chiefs could be compelled to keep the 27-year-old for another title quest and revisit the situation in 2025.
Is a three-peat tempting enough for L'Jarius Sneed to take a financial risk and delay signing a huge contract? The answer to that question can have an impact on multiple teams ahead of the 2023-24 season.