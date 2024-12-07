The Baltimore Ravens may have overhyped the expectations when they acquired Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was traded to the Ravens on October 29, which at the time seemed to be an ideal move. But the AFC contender has now gone 2-2 since Johnson has taken the field in the purple and black.

Johnson is currently suspended in Week 15 for refusing to enter the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in their previous matchup. A team source referred to the debacle as a “major letdown,” though Johnson's demeanor was as good as to be expected, per ESPN. His suspension was delivered in the days following the loss to the Eagles.

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wrote in a released statement this week, per Jeff Zrebiec and Cale Clinton of The Athletic. “Diontae’s suspension stems from refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Can Diontae Johnson still be valuable to the Ravens?

There hasn't been much improvement to the Ravens' receiving corps since Johnson's arrival, but he's a talent that if all can be sorted out, could become an asset for Lamar Jackson and the offense in the AFC playoffs. Johnson has been growing restless due to his lack of inclusion in the offense, and it appears that both parties have a lot to mull over through the bye week.

Baltimore has seen a vast emergence out of Zay Flowers in his second season, who's collected 6.6 targets per game over the last five weeks. Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor have been solid complementary weapons, as well as tight end Mark Andrews. It seems that the last remaining piece for the Ravens to solidify their identity before the postseason.

Johnson still has an opportunity to prove himself in the passing attack, but the Ravens need to do their part, as well.