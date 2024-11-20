The Cincinnati Bengals feel like the unluckiest team in the NFL during the 2024 season. Cincinnati is 4-7 heading into their Week 12 bye and has lost several close games against quality opponents. The Bengals could easily be 7-4 instead of 4-7, and they have played much better than a four-win team on offense this season.

The special connection between QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase has been one saving grace this season. Chase has hauled in 73 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns through 11 games played this season. He is arguably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

The question remains: when will the Bengals extend Ja'Marr Chase? NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano discussed the situation in an article published on Wednesday.

The belief around the NFL is that the Bengals came very close to extending Chase before the beginning of the 2024 season, per Fowler. However, Chase's strong play recently has only made his price tag go up. It is likely that he will demand more than Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million contract extension.

While it seems like a no-brainer to extend one of the league's best receivers, Graziano and Fowler are not certain it will happen. Cincinnati has always been a financially frugal franchise, and they've already shelled out big money to QB Joe Burrow recently.

If the Bengals do extend Ja'Marr Chase, it feels inevitable that they will let Tee Higgins test free agency.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor responds to Ja'Marr Chase's viral comments about him

Bengals coach Zac Taylor finally responded to Ja'Marr Chase's recent viral comments about his coach.

Chase gave the following quote after Sunday's brutal loss against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

“I play football on the field. I don't call plays for us. So, I can't really do nothing,” Chase said on Sunday, via ESPN's Ben Baby. Chase replied “I don't know” when asked if playcalling was a finishing factor.

Taylor had a balanced response and seemed to understand where Chase was coming from.

“He's emotional, and when you got a guy that works as hard as he does, leaves it all on the field, I do think things – I don't want to say ‘misconstrued’ – but can look differently than what they really are,” Taylor said, per Sports Illustrated's Jay Morrison.

“Love working with him. Thankful that he's on our team,” Taylor continued. “Love everything he brings to the table. Love the energy he brings, and (he) just wants to win. We all want to win, and you put a lot of pressure on yourself. And when you don't, it can lead to frustration. But I feel very confident we're on the same page and we'll be good going forward.”

It will be interesting to see what changes happen surrounding the Bengals during the offseason.

Next up for Cincinnati is a Week 13 matchup against Pittsburgh.