Barring an injury or a complete fall off in production, Russell Wilson will be the Pittsbrugh Steelers' starting quarterback for the rest of 2024. But come 2025, the Justin Fields question will pop its head around once more.

Set to be a free agent, the Steelers must decide whether or not to re-sign Fields. If it were up to Pittsburgh, and assuming the money was right, they seemingly would as the quarterback found success throughout his starting tenure.

However, Fields could earn an opportunity like Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings, where he could start. In that situation, the fact Wilson has such a secure grip on the starting role would likely drive Fields away, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Ultimately, that decision will come down to what the free agent market looks like. If there are no open vacancies, Fields will likely want to return to a team where he knows he is valued. But if Wilson keeps playing as he is, a Steelers return would also mark more time on the bench.

Still, Justin Fields went 4-2 in his six-game run as starter. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Furthermore, Fields added 231 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He wasn't as explosive as he was during his time with the Chicago Bears and the Steelers suffered some stalls under Fields. However, he has done enough to at the very least be a serviceable backup at the NFL level. In the right opportunity, perhaps he can shine full-time as the starting quarterback.

But for now, the Steelers have found their pass thrower in Russell Wilson. They'll continue to ride him until the wheels fall off. Still, Pittsburgh is hopeful that Fields stays in the organization, as they value what he brings to the table. The biggest concern they're facing is another team poaching him with promises of a greater role.