Charles Barkley’s pockets got a whole lot deeper thanks to a casual round of golf with Michael Jordan nearly 30 years ago. The Hall of Fame forward and iconic broadcaster recently reflected on a pivotal moment that reshaped his financial future, and it all started with a simple tip from MJ, TheSpun reports.

Back in the early '90s, Barkley was earning about $3 million annually from his Nike deal. But during a game of golf, Jordan made a recommendation that would change the game for his friend.

“Mike said, ‘Chuck, I was talking to somebody, I want you to quit taking $3 million. Take $1 million and take the other $2 million in stock options,’” Barkley told The Dan Patrick Show. “I call my people. They're like, ‘That’s risky.’”

Jordan had already signed with Nike in the '80s and launched the Air Jordan line, which would later become a global juggernaut. Barkley, skeptical at first, trusted his gut, but more importantly, Jordan’s genius.

“Man, I ain’t never seen nobody like that dude,” Barkley added.

That one decision, to swap guaranteed cash for equity, eventually netted Barkley an estimated $50 million. The move came at a time when Nike stock hovered near just one or two dollars a share. Today, it trades above $60 and continues to climb.

Jordan’s influence runs deeper than the Jumpman logo

Michael Jordan’s impact on the sneaker world is undeniable. His Jordan Brand just crossed $5 billion in annual revenue, and he earns roughly 5% of that thanks to a licensing deal that has aged like fine wine. His annual cut from Nike reportedly dwarfs his entire playing career salary.

For Charles Barkley, who was already winning on the court and on television, the advice was less about quick cash and more about thinking long-term. And he credits Jordan for opening that door.

“I never even considered stock options,” Barkley said. “Mike’s always been a brilliant businessman.”

From All-Star weekend to business meetings, Jordan’s influence continues to echo far beyond the court.