Larsa Pippen's love life is always in the spotlight, and while her relationship with Marcus Jordan — son of NBA icon Michael Jordan — has been over for some time, the reality TV star is recalling what the romance taught her.

“I think when you start seeing red flags early in a relationship, see them!” Pippen told PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Miami star dated Jordan for two years before they split in July 2024. Pippen, who was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, is now in a relationship with former professional basketball player Jeff Coby. Last month, she opened up about dating Coby and how this relationship is so different from her past ones, and what they share in common.

“I feel like Jeff and I are kind of the same in that way. We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained to Us Weekly at the time. “We both love to be around our family, and I feel like in the past I dated guys that weren’t like that, [they] didn’t necessarily care to spend time with their family [or] weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.”

She shared that they both prioritize their families.

“I think our parents are really close,” she added. “He's really close with his parents. I'm really close with my parents. And our parents, as a couple, are always together. It's kind of like how we are.”

She added that their relationship is pretty “normal” and that the two just enjoy being with one another.

“I think we do very normal things. I think this is the first relationship where we don’t have to go out,” she said in May. “We don’t have to do extravagant things. We just like to do simple things and we make each other happy. It’s been really fun.”

“I feel like he's teaching me how to be calm in my day-to-day life and just take things one day at a time,” she shared. “I feel like I'm the kind of person who tries to handle all my problems at the same time. He's like, it's more of you should do this today and do that tomorrow.”

The two have made a routine for themselves and that they go with the ebbs and flows of the relationship.

“I feel like we're really good for each other because we balance each other,” she continued.

“He's kind of coaching me and teaching me.”

Article Continues Below

Larsa Pippen's Future With Jeff Coby

While their relationship only began at the beginning of the year, Pippen and Coby are thinking about spending forever together.

“We're getting married 2025-6,” Coby said in a video obtained by TMZ in May.”We're getting married. It's gonna be a beautiful marriage. November 2025.”

While the date is not yet cemented, Coby added that the proposal date is also under wraps.

“I can't tell you when I'm gonna propose,” he said.

As for Pippen, she is all for a potential proposal and it is something that they have discussed.

“We have conversations about getting married,” she shared. “I feel like when you know, you know.”