Everyone was sending messages for Father's Day on June 15, 2025, and that includes WWE's Liv Morgan, who posted about her fellow Superstar and on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio.

She posted a picture of her in Mysterio's arms in the ring on X, formerly Twitter. Morgan captioned the photo, “Happy Father's Day to the world's best daddy, my Daddy Dom.”

Happy Fathers Day to the worlds best daddy, my Daddy Dom 😍😘🫶 @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/CvQgmolf1X — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Father's Day post went viral on X. Morgan's post was seen by over one million users on the social media platform. She has over 1.6 million followers on X, so it makes sense that so many saw the post.

She also posted it on Instagram. Other WWE Superstars and talent responded to the post. Backstage correspondent Cathy Kelly said, “I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.”

Liv Morgan and her WWE boyfriend Dominik Mysterio

Morgan and Mysterio have been a couple in WWE since 2024. Morgan attempted to lure Mysterio away from his former on-screen girlfriend, Rhea Ripley.

Eventually, Morgan won him over, and Mysterio betrayed Ripley. She attacked Ripley after WrestleMania 40, resulting in an injury for Ripley. She was out of action for several months.

During her reign, Morgan won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch. Morgan would hold the title for 226 days before losing it to Ripley. As champion, she had several successful title defenses against Ripley before she was able to overcome her foe.

Morgan and Mysterio remain a couple despite the loss. Currently, Morgan is in her record-setting fourth Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Raquel Rodriguez. They lost the titles to Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 before regaining them a night later on Monday Night RAW.

Since joining WWE in 2014, Morgan has become one of the most popular stars in the company. She appears to be in a feud with the legendary Nikki Bella, with a match likely coming at Evolution 2 on July 13, 2025.

Throughout her career, Morgan has won the Women's World Championship twice. Her first reign came after defeating Ronda Rousey in 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and later cashed in her contract on a wounded Rousey to win the title.

Morgan's first reign would not last long. She eventually lost it to Rousey at Extreme Rules after 98 days with the belt. During her second reign, she became the first-ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion after defeating then-Women's Champion Nia Jax at Crown Jewel.