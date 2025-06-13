Larsa Pippen explained that her children were frustrated with her on-and-off-again relationship with Marcus Jordan. Pippen and Jordan dated for two years before they called it quits in July 2024.

Pippen shares four children — Scotty Jr., 24, Preston, 22, Justin, 19, and Sophia, 16 — with her ex-husband NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

“I’m kind of used to being alone now,” Pippen told her mom, Samira, in this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “Especially if you’re with the wrong person, it’s definitely better to be by yourself.”

The reality TV star shared that her kids voiced their opinion on what they thought about her previous relationship and why it was enough for them to just call it quits.

“When I was with Marcus, my kids were like, ‘Stop getting back together and breaking up, and just get off the ride,’” she continued. “That’s when I was like, ‘I need to get away from the situation—my kids think that it’s not good for me.’”

Later in the show, she was asked during a confessional about the “embarrassing” relationship, but decided that she didn't want to talk about it.

“I’m done, I just want to go to bed,” she confessed. “I don’t want to have to address it. It’s so embarrassing.”

She later added that Jordan was speaking poorly about her behind her back and that it made her feel bad about herself.

“I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it,” she explained. “But doing what’s best for me and my family ended up pissing him off so bad that he’d send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad.”

Larsa Pippen's New Relationship With Jeff Coby

Pippen has moved on since her relationship with Jordan and is now dating former professional basketball player, Jeff Coby. She confirmed that the two were dating earlier this year and that they do very “normal things” compared to her former relationships.

“I think we do very normal things. I think this is the first relationship where we don’t have to go out,” she shared. “We don’t have to do extravagant things. We just like to do simple things and we make each other happy. It’s been really fun.”

The couple made their red carpet debut for The Accountant 2 back in April. Pippen shared that she and Coby are very much alike as they both like to put their family at the forefront.

“I feel like Jeff and I are kind of the same in that way. We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained. “We both love to be around our family, and I feel like in the past I dated guys that weren’t like that, [they] didn’t necessarily care to spend time with their family [or] weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.”