Nicki Minaj did not hold back with her verse on Lil Wayne's “Banned From NO” remix.

Lil Wayne collabed with Nicki on the remix, following his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI that dropped on June 6. Nicki takes a direct hit at Shannon Sharpe in “Banned From NO” remix, rapping, “‘Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop / If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe.”

Nicki's diss seemingly was in reference to Sharpe's post on X last year, where the Super Bowl champion responded, “Nicki who?” to a post.

Nicki who? https://t.co/yPlqGr7K9R — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 5, 2024 Expand Tweet

However, Sharpe cleared up his intentions with the post and that he was not referring to the rapper.

“I used to go back and forth with people. I was talking about Nikki Haley,” Sharpe said in a recent episode of Night Cap, which he hosts with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “Nikki Haley said it's really great for everybody of Black America, and I was like… ‘When has it ever been great?'”

“So somebody says Nicki really wants to come on your podcast. I'm like, ‘Nicki who?’” he continued.

Sharpe is referring to the controversial statement from Haley — former governor of South Carolina — made last year about Black America and how America is not a “racist country.”

“We’re not a racist country, Brian. We’ve never been a racist country,” Haley told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade at the time, per CNN.

“Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can,” Haley continued. “I know I faced racism when I was growing up. But I can tell you, today is a lot better than it was then. Our goal is to lift up everybody. Not go and divide people on race or gender or party or anything else. We’ve had enough of that in America.”

Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Nicki Minaj

Article Continues Below

Later on in the Night Cap episode, Sharpe apologized to Nicki for the mix up.

“Nicki, I was not trying to be disrespectful. Of course I know who you are,” he said. “I would be remiss to say that I thought you knew who I was, or that you knew anything about Club Shay Shay. I'm not that arrogant.”

He added that the rapper is welcome whenever she would like to come on his show or if they'd like to hash the situation privately.

“Nicki, I apologize. I meant no disrespect,” he continued. “You’ll always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something. It won’t go any further between you and I.”

Sharpe concluded his message in hopes that the two can be at peace with the situation.

“That was not my intent, but intent only matters to me because clearly you’re still offended. So I apologize sincerely and hopefully we can move forward.”